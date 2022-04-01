12 IAS, 13 IPS transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

In first administrative reshuffle in Punjab by the new AAP government, 12 IAS, including five DCs, and 13 SSPs, all IPS cadre, were transferred today.

Also, Rajbir Singh Ghuman has been appointed the secretary-cum-OSD to CM.

The five DCs are Harish Nayar (Barnala), Kulwant Singh (Moga), Showkat Ahmed Parray (Bathinda), Jitendra Jorwal (Sangrur) and Jaspreet Singh (Mansa).

Also, Himanshu Jain has been appointed Additional Secretary to CM; Mohinder Pal as Special Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice; Ramvir as Director General, Employment Generation, besides Mission Director, Skill Development; Kumar Amit as Special Secretary, Personnel, and MD, Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation; Vineet Kumar as Special Secretary, Agriculture, and MD Punjab State Warehousing Corporation; Kumar Saurabh Raj as Director, Technical Education and Industrial Training; and Dalwinderjit Singh as Joint Secretary, Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board. —