12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

The Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of three smugglers and seized 12 kg heroin from them.

Those arrested are Bhindar Singh (alias Bhinda) of Daoke village in Gharinda, Amritsar; Dilbag Singh (alias Manu) of Rajatal village in Gharinda, Amritsar; and Manipal Singh (alias Mani) of Chhina Shabajpur village in Raja Sansi, Amritsar.

360 gm drug seized in Tarn Taran Sector In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police seized a packet containing 360 gram heroin near the International Border at Pallopati village in the Tarn Taran Sector on Thursday.

Apart from seizing heroin, the police teams also impounded the car in which they were travelling.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said there were intelligence inputs about some drug smugglers retrieving a heroin consignment dropped via drone from across the border. The Amritsar rural police team was alerted that the smugglers were transporting the consignment in a car. This vehicle was intercepted during special checking near Beharwal village.

“When the police signalled the driver to stop the car, he tried to escape. The police, however, managed to nab those sitting in the car. During a search, 12 kg heroin was found stashed in three packs (2 kg each) tied around their waists. Another 6 kg drug was concealed separately in the car,” he added.

As per a preliminary investigation, the accused were in touch with some Pakistan-based drug smugglers. They used to supply heroin across the state after receiving consignments from Pakistan.

Amritsar (rural) SSP Satinder Singh said the accused were facing several criminal cases. “Investigations are on to identify the Pakistan-based smugglers and the persons in India who were to receive this consignment,” he said.

#Punjab Police