 12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • 12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

12 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

The accused in police custody in Amritsar on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

The Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of three smugglers and seized 12 kg heroin from them.

Those arrested are Bhindar Singh (alias Bhinda) of Daoke village in Gharinda, Amritsar; Dilbag Singh (alias Manu) of Rajatal village in Gharinda, Amritsar; and Manipal Singh (alias Mani) of Chhina Shabajpur village in Raja Sansi, Amritsar.

360 gm drug seized in Tarn Taran Sector

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police seized a packet containing 360 gram heroin near the International Border at Pallopati village in the Tarn Taran Sector on Thursday.

Apart from seizing heroin, the police teams also impounded the car in which they were travelling.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said there were intelligence inputs about some drug smugglers retrieving a heroin consignment dropped via drone from across the border. The Amritsar rural police team was alerted that the smugglers were transporting the consignment in a car. This vehicle was intercepted during special checking near Beharwal village.

“When the police signalled the driver to stop the car, he tried to escape. The police, however, managed to nab those sitting in the car. During a search, 12 kg heroin was found stashed in three packs (2 kg each) tied around their waists. Another 6 kg drug was concealed separately in the car,” he added.

As per a preliminary investigation, the accused were in touch with some Pakistan-based drug smugglers. They used to supply heroin across the state after receiving consignments from Pakistan.

Amritsar (rural) SSP Satinder Singh said the accused were facing several criminal cases. “Investigations are on to identify the Pakistan-based smugglers and the persons in India who were to receive this consignment,” he said.

#Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

2
Nation

Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi

3
Nation

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

4
Nation

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

5
Ludhiana

Top cop honours DSP with DGP Disc on her birthday

6
Punjab Tribune Impact

Pathankot land scam: Vigilance Bureau registers FIR; 2 arrested

7
Nation

If married woman does not object, relationship is consensual: Allahabad High Court

8
Nation

Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs

9
Nation

'You speak of Draupadi, have you forgotten Jayalalitha,' Nirmala Sitharaman's salvo at DMK in Lok Sabha

10
Nation

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha, Congress says action ‘undemocratic’

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls

Assures of early peace in Manipur, blames Cong for region’s ...

Cong’s privilege notice against Shah

Congress's privilege notice against Shah

Accused of wrong claim on woman whom rahul visited

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

FM counters DMK’s Draupadi barb with Jaya saree episode

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl

Ploy to hijack democracy, influence poll, allege Cong, AAP

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged

RBI hikes inflation projection to 5.4%; repo rate unchanged


Cities

View All

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Parking row: Yellow line removed at night by civic body, traders cry foul

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Tobacco ban extended in Delhi for another year

Guidelines framed on pregnancy termination in sexual assault cases

Chadha denies forgery charge

Money laundering case: HC issues notice to ED on Vijay Nair’s bail plea

Don’t share files without consent, PWD officials told

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

Commuters face trouble as rain leaves many areas waterlogged

20-year jail for raping minor

3 stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 nabbed

28-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

After woman’s death, dowry death case registered; 3 held