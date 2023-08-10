12kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Chandigarh, August 10
The Punjab police on Thursday said they had seized 12kg of heroin from three people in Amritsar.
A case had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Lopoke police station, officials said.
"In an intelligence-based operation, @AmritsarRPolice has recovered 12 kilograms of heroin and arrested three accused," DGP Gaurav Yadav posted on X.
"Accused were on their way to deliver the consignment. The accused have been in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers," he said.
Further investigation is under way, Yadav said.
