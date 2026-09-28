DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 12 kg heroin seized in Moga, 3 smugglers arrested

12 kg heroin seized in Moga, 3 smugglers arrested

CIA staff intercepts suspects near Ajitwal grain market; police probe backward and forward linkages

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 02:23 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Moga police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 12 kg of heroin from their possession near Ajitwal.
Advertisement

The Moga police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 12 kg of heroin from their possession near Ajitwal.

The police also impounded an unnumbered white Maruti Swift allegedly used to transport the contraband.

Advertisement

Ajayraj Singh, SP (D), and DSP (D) Jatinder Singh said the CIA staff received a tip-off about the movement of a drug consignment near the Ajitwal bus stand. Acting on the information, a team led by ASI Lovejeet Singh conducted a raid near the grain market in Ajitwal and intercepted the suspects.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Saulav Singh alias Jani (21) and Baljinder Singh alias Lovely (24), both residents of Peere Ke Uttar village in Fazilka district, and Manpreet Singh alias Goni (29), a resident of Badhni Kalan village in Moga district.

During a search conducted in the presence of DSP Jatinder Singh, the police allegedly recovered 12 kg of heroin packed in a blue bag from the footwell on the conductor's side of the vehicle.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Ajitwal police station.

According to the police, all three accused have criminal records. Saulav Singh and Baljinder Singh were allegedly booked in May 2024 under the NDPS and Arms Acts in a case involving the recovery of more than 5.4 kg of heroin.

Manpreet Singh is also facing multiple cases registered at different police stations, including under the Arms Act, NDPS Act and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody for further interrogation. The police are investigating the backward and forward linkages of the alleged drug syndicate, the SP said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts