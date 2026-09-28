12 kg heroin seized in Moga, 3 smugglers arrested

The Moga police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 12 kg of heroin from their possession near Ajitwal.

The police also impounded an unnumbered white Maruti Swift allegedly used to transport the contraband.

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Ajayraj Singh, SP (D), and DSP (D) Jatinder Singh said the CIA staff received a tip-off about the movement of a drug consignment near the Ajitwal bus stand. Acting on the information, a team led by ASI Lovejeet Singh conducted a raid near the grain market in Ajitwal and intercepted the suspects.

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The accused have been identified as Saulav Singh alias Jani (21) and Baljinder Singh alias Lovely (24), both residents of Peere Ke Uttar village in Fazilka district, and Manpreet Singh alias Goni (29), a resident of Badhni Kalan village in Moga district.

During a search conducted in the presence of DSP Jatinder Singh, the police allegedly recovered 12 kg of heroin packed in a blue bag from the footwell on the conductor's side of the vehicle.

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A case has been registered under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Ajitwal police station.

According to the police, all three accused have criminal records. Saulav Singh and Baljinder Singh were allegedly booked in May 2024 under the NDPS and Arms Acts in a case involving the recovery of more than 5.4 kg of heroin.

Manpreet Singh is also facing multiple cases registered at different police stations, including under the Arms Act, NDPS Act and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody for further interrogation. The police are investigating the backward and forward linkages of the alleged drug syndicate, the SP said.