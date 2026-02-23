DT
Home / Punjab / 12 kg narcotics seized in cross-border drug bust, 3 arrested

12 kg narcotics seized in cross-border drug bust, 3 arrested

The accused were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based handler, said DGP Gaurav Yadav

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:11 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
12 kg narcotics seized.
In a significant breakthrough against trans-border narcotics smuggling, Counter Intelligence Amritsar has dismantled a drug trafficking module leading to the arrest of three accused with a massive haul of 6 kilograms of heroin and 6 kilograms of ICE (crystal methamphetamine).

Two vehicles allegedly used for transporting the contraband have also been impounded.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, sharing the information on X, said that as per the preliminary investigations, the accused were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based handler.

The module was reportedly involved in retrieving drone-dropped consignments from fenced border areas and distributing the narcotics across Punjab.

An FIR has been registered at State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Further investigations are underway.

