12 kg of heroin seized, 2 arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur

ANI

Ferozepur, October 12

In an intelligence-led operation, CI (counter-intelligence), Ferozepur, recovered 12 kg of heroin and arrested two men.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered and an investigation is ongoing to establish backward and forward links, as per the information by the Punjab police.

"Punjab Police is committed to make Punjab drug free as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann", the DGP posted on X.

