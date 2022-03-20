12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 19

As many as 12 children were taken ill after they used a poisonous substance during Holi celebrations and had to be hospitalised. As per information, the children mistook a chemical substance, which was dumped at an industrial growth centre, for colour and applied it to each other.

Four children, in critical condition, had to be referred to a private hospital in the city. A few of them, who were admitted to Bathinda Civil Hospital, were discharged on Friday.

Most of the children who were taken ill are in the age group of 15 to 20 years and hail from Jassi Pauwali village.

Although citing confidentiality, Health Department officials did not reveal the name of the poisonous substance, it is learnt it was an insecticide.

Dr Harshit from the Civil Hospital said: “Children were admitted to the government hospital and some of them were unconscious. After being administered required treatment, they were discharged. There are a few other children who have been admitted to a private hospital by their parents.”