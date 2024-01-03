12 phones seized from Ferozepur jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 2

On the very first day of the new year, twelve mobile phones, four charging cables and four charging adaptors were recovered from the Central Jail here.

As per information, nine mobile phones, four charging cables and four charging adaptors were recovered during the checking of barrack number four of block number one. Out of the recovered contraband, eight mobile phones were found lying abandoned and one was recovered from prisoner Gurvinder Singh, said Assistant Jail Superintendent Sarabjeet Singh.

An FIR under Sections 52-A, 42 of the Prisons Act was registered against Gurvinder and the unidentified persons.

In another case, three mobile phones and 326 intoxicating tablets were found lying abandoned during the checking of a barrack. An FIR was registered against the unidentified persons.

Last year, more than 700 mobile phones had been recovered from the jail, a record recovery made by the authorities in a single year.

