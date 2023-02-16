12 SSPs shifted

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: In a major reshuffle, the state government has shifted 12 SSPs while replacing the staff officer with the DGP. Deepak Hilori is the new staff officer to DGP Gaurav Yadav. The new SSPs and their posting districts are: Rajpal Singh (Kapurthala), Navneet Singh Bains (Ludhiana Rural), Harjeet Singh (Faridkot and AIG Armament), J Elanchezian (Moga), Gulneet Singh Khurana (Bathinda), Avneet Kondal (Khanna), Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash (Gurdaspur), Harmanbir Singh Gill (Muktsar), Ashwini Goyal (Batala) Satinder Singh (Amritsar-Rural), Bhupinder Singh (Malerkotla) and Avneet Kaur Sidhu (Fazilka). — TNS

Budget session likely in two parts

Chandigarh: The Budget session could be split into two. The session is likely to be convened on March 3, with the Budget to be presented on March 9. Since G20 events are scheduled between March 14 and 19, the session will not be held during this period. The session is likely to resume on March 20. — TNS

Heroin worth Rs 5 cr found

Fazilka: The troops of the 52nd Battalion of the BSF conducted a search on Tuesday evening and found one packet in agriculture field across the barbed wire fencing near Gatti Yaru Border Outpost. The packet contained one-kg heroin, worth around Rs 5 crore in the international market. OC

Youth dies by suicide

Abohar: The body of Bhupinder Gaggi (22) was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house on Wednesday. His father, serving as an ASI, Shagan Lal had died due to heart attack about two months back and his family said he had been upset after the demise of his father. OC

Minor’s body found hanging

Abohar: A 17-year-old girl, Chanchal, reportedly ended her life by hanging from a tree in Chak 11-LM village. Investigating officer Jitender Swami said the deceased was a 2nd year BA student in a college. The cause of suicide was to be ascertained. OC

Two die in road mishaps

Abohar: A youth, identified as Vishal (23), died on the spot when his bike slipped near the Thakur Abadi rail crossing on Tuesday. In another incident, Vikram (20) died as his bike was reportedly hit by an unidentified truck on Tuesday. OC

Three miscreants arrested

Abohar: The city-2 police have arrested Varinder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Arun Soni after recovering 3 mobile phones that they had allegedly snatched from different persons recently. A case under Sections 379B and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

4 illicit weapons seized

Abohar: Four persons, three of them students, were held under the Arms Act as the police seized from them illicit pistols, one each, in two raids in Suratgarh, Sriganganagar. The accused were identified as Pankaj, Ram Chander, Navratan Godara and Dalip.