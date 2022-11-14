12-year-old boy dies after Chinese string of kite entangles his neck

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 14

A 12-year-old boy died after Chinese string of a kite entangled his neck here on Sunday evening.

According to his relatives, Gulshan, a resident of Kotla Nihang, was on his way home on a bicycle at around 4.30 pm when a Chinese string entangled his neck, seriously injuring him.

He was taken to a private hospital here and referred by doctors to PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

#China #Ropar