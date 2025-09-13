12-year-old cheating case among 4.5 lakh disputes settled at Punjab Lok Adalat

A 12-year-old case of cheating and fraud involving Rs 15.50 lakh finally came to an end at Fazilka on Saturday when parties reached an amicable settlement before the National Lok Adalat. In another instance, the District Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, resolved an eight-year-old decree holder matter filed by Sheela, who had been awaiting release of her award since January 13, 2017. The parties compromised, and the amount was released in her favour, bringing the prolonged litigation to a close.

These long-pending disputes were among the 4.50 lakh cases settled out of 5.18 lakh taken up by 447 Lok Adalat benches across Punjab during the 3rd National Lok Adalat, organised on Saturday under the aegis of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

The exercise was held under guidance of justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India and the Executive Chairman of NALSA, and the supervision of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, as part of the nationwide initiative of the National Legal Services Authority.

The Lok Adalat dealt with disputes spanning civil, matrimonial, property, motor vehicle accident claims, and banking and insurance-related matters, among others. Thousands of litigants secured relief through conciliation and settlements, easing the burden on the judiciary and ensuring access to justice in line with Article 39A of the Constitution of India.

The hearings saw overwhelming participation from banking institutions, insurance companies, government departments and the general public. Several long-pending cases were brought to a close across districts, decongesting court dockets and reinforcing the Lok Adalat’s role in delivering amicable, speedy justice.