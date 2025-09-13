DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 12-year-old cheating case among 4.5 lakh disputes settled at Punjab Lok Adalat

12-year-old cheating case among 4.5 lakh disputes settled at Punjab Lok Adalat

The hearings see overwhelming participation from banking institutions, insurance companies, government departments and the general public
article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:06 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 12-year-old case of cheating and fraud involving Rs 15.50 lakh finally came to an end at Fazilka on Saturday when parties reached an amicable settlement before the National Lok Adalat. In another instance, the District Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, resolved an eight-year-old decree holder matter filed by Sheela, who had been awaiting release of her award since January 13, 2017. The parties compromised, and the amount was released in her favour, bringing the prolonged litigation to a close.

Advertisement

These long-pending disputes were among the 4.50 lakh cases settled out of 5.18 lakh taken up by 447 Lok Adalat benches across Punjab during the 3rd National Lok Adalat, organised on Saturday under the aegis of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

The exercise was held under guidance of justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India and the Executive Chairman of NALSA, and the supervision of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, as part of the nationwide initiative of the National Legal Services Authority.

Advertisement

The Lok Adalat dealt with disputes spanning civil, matrimonial, property, motor vehicle accident claims, and banking and insurance-related matters, among others. Thousands of litigants secured relief through conciliation and settlements, easing the burden on the judiciary and ensuring access to justice in line with Article 39A of the Constitution of India.

The hearings saw overwhelming participation from banking institutions, insurance companies, government departments and the general public. Several long-pending cases were brought to a close across districts, decongesting court dockets and reinforcing the Lok Adalat’s role in delivering amicable, speedy justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts