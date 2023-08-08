12 years on, court dismisses Punjab Police ASIs’ out-of-turn promotions

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 7

Over a decade after Punjab Police personnel alleged malice by the then Director-General of Police in the promotion of ASIs, Justice Pankaj Jain of the High Court today set aside the out-of-turn orders after holding that the power was exercised “illegally”.

Among other things, the petitioners, in one of the pleas, had alleged that the orders promoting certain respondent-officials to the rank of “officiating” ASIs were passed by the then DGP to “influence and gather support for the elections as he was due to retire in December 2011 and wanted to contest from the Moga constituency”.

Bereft of detail …relaxation has been granted with an intent to give out-of-turn promotions to individuals glorifying them as having rendered extraordinary and outstanding service… It is bereft of any detail. — Justice Pankaj Jain

Taking up the bunch of petitions, Justice Jain asserted that the reason had not been recorded in writing in none of the cases where Rule 13.21 of the Punjab Police Rules on the power of relaxation was resorted to by the authority.

“There is no specified class or category of persons defined qua whom such relaxation has been granted. The relaxation has been granted with an intent to give out-of-turn promotions to individuals glorifying them of having rendered extraordinary and outstanding service. The said extraordinary service or outstanding service is also bereft of any detail,” Justice Jain asserted.

Referring to the Punjab Police Act of 2007, Justice Jain asserted that the DGP after its enactment even by exercising powers under Rule 13.21 could not exempt any official from the “pre-promotion” training course prescribed under the rules.

Justice Jain asserted that the court found that it was not a case wherein the authority exercised the power wrongly. Rather, it was a case wherein the power was misused for the purpose not prescribed and authorised by law.

“As per the rule, the authority was to be exercised for a particular class or category of persons. The repository of power was required to deal with the norms and not names. This court does not find it fit to go into the factual assertions raised by the petitioners that the orders were passed by the DGP concerned just before demitting office to contest elections, but holds that the power was exercised illegally. The true purpose for which the power was to be exercised was never considered,” Justice Jain asserted.

Referring to the provisions, Justice Jain asserted that careful examination made it evident that the underlying principle for promotions was “selection tempered by seniority”. The state, in its reply, had admitted that out-of-turn promotions had been granted to the respondent-officials, but took refuge under the powers conferred upon the DGP by Rule 13.21 of the 1934 Rules.

#Punjab Police