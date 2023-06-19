120-gm heroin seized

Ludhiana: The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two peddles and recovered 120-gram heroin from their possession. They have been identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Bunty, and Ravi Kumar. A case under the NDPS Act has registered against the suspects. TNS
Rs 2 cr for Ambedkar Bhawans
Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has allocated Rs 2 crore for the repair and maintenance of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawans. Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said such buildings are in many districts such as Amritsar, Patiala, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Rupnagar, Moga, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. TNS
Five drug peddlers held
Abohar: The police have seized 10-gm heroin from Naresh Kalia and Sonu of Amarpura, 8.5-gm from Jaswinder Singh Jassi of Jammu Basti, 7-gm from Sukhdev Singh of Jandwala Hanwanta and 4-gm from Sonu of Jammu Basti here. All were held under the NDPS Act. OC
BSF holds meditation camp
Abohar: The 55th Battalion of the BSF organised a 3-day “HeartFulness Meditation Camp” here as part of the Sahaj Marg campaign that was launched by Padma Bhushan Awardee Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji), president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Sahaj Marg trainer Ravi Kinra from Jalandhar said, “An inner search is needed to find God.”
