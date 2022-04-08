120 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police have seized 120 kg of poppy husk by intercepting a car in Peelibanga of Hanumangarh. Sunil, alias Titu Rajput, of Abohar’s Amarpura village and Sohan Lal of Morjand Khari village, near Sadulshehar were arrested. A case has been registered against the duo under the NDPS Act. OC
Suspect brought on warrant
Malout: The police have brought Balwinder Singh, alias Minkal Bajaj, on production warrant in connection with the 2020 killing of history-sheeter Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu. Four armed attackers had shot Sidhu at Aulakh village on October 22, 2020. During his parole period, he had campaigned for Rajesh Pathela ‘Gora’, the BJP candidate from Muktsar segment. TNS
Two women peddlers held
Ferozepur: Two women drug peddlers were apprehended by the 116 Battalion of the BSF along with two packets of heroin weighing 1.2 kg near BOP Shameke. The cost of the recovered heroin is Rs6 crore.
