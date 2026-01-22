The Punjab Government is likely to shut down nearly 12,000 youth clubs in the state, according to sources.

The decision has been taken after their performance was assessed by the Youth Services Department under its 2025 policy.

A source said the department has issued a notice to the clubs, asking them to submit evidence of their performance for the past three years.

Once closed, the AAP government can then constitute new clubs, with their leaders at the helm.

At present, there are 13,424 youth clubs associated with the Youth Services Department in the state, of which about 90 per cent have not been active for the past several years.

Many of these youth clubs — over 10,800 — were set up during the tenure of SAD-BJP between 2012 and 2017.