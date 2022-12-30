125 days of protest against toll plaza, govt yet to respond

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 29

Even 125 days after the indefinite protest against Jagjitpura toll plaza started, it continues to get support from villagers who are demanding toll plaza’s shifting to other location. Despite holding meetings with officers, the government is yet to respond to their demand.

“The location of the toll plaza is wrong. It is located a kilometre away from Pakhon Kanchiya towards Barnala side, but it should have been set up on Pakhon Kanchiya to Moga road. Due to this, residents of many villages have to pay toll unnecessarily. We are getting support of more than 50 villages against the plaza. Since the start of the protest in August this year, we have not allowed any toll collection here,” said Kulwant Singh Bhadaur, BKU (Dakaunda) general secretary, Sehna.

The protest is being led by BKU (Dakaunda), but residents have formed various committees to ensure the supply of ration, milk and other necessary items to protesters. Area residents reach the protest site in the morning and leave in the evening, while during the night, some protesters stay there.

“It’s our own fight. The Punjab Government should remove this

plaza immediately. If it cannot remove it, then

the authorities should shift it,” said Jasmale Singh, a protester.

After the start of the agitation against distillery-cum-ethanol manufacturing plant in Zira, residents going there make a brief halt here to express

their solidarity with the protesters here.

“Before the last Assembly elections, senior AAP leaders had joined the protest against this toll plaza and assured full support. But after the formation of their government in Punjab, they have forgotten the problems of residents,” said Manjit Singh Dhaner, senior vice-president of BKU (Dakaunda).

Barnala Deputy Commissioner Punamdeep Kaur said she had conveyed about the protest to the government.

“We have been regularly collecting the feedback of residents and sending it to the government for further appropriate action,” said the Deputy Commissioner.