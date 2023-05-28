125 LMT wheat procured as season ends

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 27

The wheat procurement season has officially ended today with total procurement of 125.75 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat.

This high procurement comes amid initial concerns of low numbers because of fall in production, triggered by unseasonal rains in March, just before harvesting was to begin.

Initially, the government had set a target to procure 132 LMT of wheat from the state this year, before the unfavourable weather threatened to hit the procurement. It has now come to light that not only has the yield of wheat increased by over four quintals per hectare this year, but wheat procurement also exceeded last year’s numbers.

With the rabi marketing season ending, the total wheat production this year is estimated at 166 LMT, up from 148 LMT in 2022. The yield has increased from 42.88 quintals per hectare to 47.25 quintals per hectare this year.

Of the 125.75 LMT wheat procured in mandis of the state this year, the government agencies have procured 121. 07 LMT, up from 96.29 LMT last year. However, private purchase dropped from 6.36 LMT last year to 4.68 LMT.

The reason, say traders, for the rather poor participation by private players was the poor quality of wheat, which was damaged by rains in March and also because of the export ban on the grain, making it less lucrative for traders.

“In some districts, the wheat yield has crossed 50 quintals per hectare, with Sangrur recording the highest yield of 52.28 quintals per hectare, followed by Nawanshahr (50.16 quintals) and Barnala (50.06 quintals),” Director (Agriculture) Gurvinder Singh told The Tribune. The lowest yield has been recorded in Hoshiarpur (39.75 quintal) Pathankot (42.48 quintals) and Faridkot (43.73 quintals).

Punjab’s high contribution of wheat to the central pool is also significant because of a shortage of this staple grain in many states. This is the reason that this wheat procurement season has also seen the largest ever movement of wheat directly from the mandis to recipient states.

“From April 15 till date, 750 rakes of wheat have been moved out of the state. As many as 26 LMT of wheat has been moved out of the state during this period, which includes 22 LMT of wheat procured during this season itself. The remaining 4 LMT of previous years’ stocks have been moved out,” said FCI General Manager B Srinivasan.

Sangrur has highest yield

In some districts, the wheat yield has crossed 50 quintals per hectare, with Sangrur recording the highest yield of 52.28 quintals per hectare, followed by Nawanshahr (50.16 quintals) and Barnala (50.06 quintals) — Gurvinder Singh, Director, Agriculture