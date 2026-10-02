Rs 1,262 cr transferred into bank accounts of 36.87L women: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today released the second instalment for the months of October, November and December under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

Addressing a gathering at Goindwal Sahib, Mann said Rs 1,262 crore had been transferred directly into the bank accounts of 36.87 lakh women. He said, “The AAP government is putting people’s tax money directly into welfare schemes. If the Congress, BJP or Akali Dal comes to power in 2027, monthly assistance to women, free electricity and bus travel will be discontinued.” “This is the sacred land where Guru Amar Das abolished the practice of ‘sati’ and strengthened the institution of langar, in which Mata Khivi personally rendered service. This is why we chose this great and historic land for the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana,” he added.

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“Earlier, Rs 2,562 crore had been released as ‘satkar rashi’ among 73.99 lakh women. With today’s disbursement, a total of Rs 3,824 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of women. Our target is to extend the benefit to one crore women,” he said, adding that 1.37 lakh “satkar sakhis” had been paid Rs 51 crore as incentives for registering women.

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He said, “Earlier, politics was dominated by the Badal, Captain and Majithia families. Those who used to claim that they would rule Punjab for 25 years do not even have 25 leaders left with them today.”

He said, “Sukhbir Badal and others are out on bail, while Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, whose father had served time in jail along with late CM Parkash Singh Badal, is now with AAP. The Akalis have misused religion and are now frustrated.”

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Referring to the Congress, Mann said Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had been removed from the PCC chief’s post. “Even the new PCC president will not be able to unite the Congress leaders. Once the new head is announced, the fight among the Congress cadre will further intensify,” he said, adding that the Congress has fewer workers but more leaders who aspire to become the CM. He said, “The Akali Dal and Congress ruled Punjab for 25 to 30 years each. However, the state did not witness the development it deserved. Since 2022, our government has laid the foundation for development and results are now visible.”

Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech at Jalandhar, Mann said, “Amit Shah targeted me throughout his entire speech on Wednesday. The Punjab Government is the best performer and is leading in every sphere,” he added.

The CM said, “Punjab has obtained first rank in school education. We have even surpassed Kerala by establishing smart classrooms and providing training to teachers.”

He said, “When I assumed charge, only 80 students from Punjab were clearing NEET. We started free coaching for students and this year 882 students cleared NEET.”