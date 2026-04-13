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Home / Punjab / 1,265 buses to be added to PRTC, PUNBUS fleets

1,265 buses to be added to PRTC, PUNBUS fleets

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:15 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Harpal Cheema
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Finance and Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday announced that 659 buses would be added to the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) fleet and 606 to PUNBUS.

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He said 250 buses were recently added to the state’s transport network under the Kilometre Scheme. To achieve the complete target of 659 buses for the PRTC, the Transport Department would not stop at the Kilometre Scheme additions.

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“The PRTC is currently going through an active tendering process to procure 309 standard buses alongside 100 midi buses, ensuring a comprehensive upgrade to infrastructure,” the minister added.

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