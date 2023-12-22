128 teachers booked for ‘forging’ papers

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 21

The Gurdaspur police have registered FIRs against 128 teachers for presenting forged documents during their selection in 2009.

The case has been made out against them on the recommendations of the Vigilance Bureau.

All 128 teachers, hailing from Gurdaspur district, had forged their experience, rural area and merit list certificates. They have been booked under Sections 465, 476, 468, 471 and 34 of the IPC.

Teachers, who teach primary classes in government schools in the state, are called teaching fellows.

