13 arrested as cross-border gang of arms, narcotics smugglers busted: Punjab Police

PTI

Chandigarh, May 4

Punjab Police on Thursday said they had busted an international gang involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics with the arrest of 13 people and recovery of heroin worth over Rs 34 lakh.

"In a major breakthrough Gurdaspur police busted an international gang of cross border arms and narcotic smugglers while making a huge recovery,” Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

A total of 13 smugglers had been arrested, he said, adding that a major extortion and target killing were averted with this development.

"Recovered 4.52 Kg Heroin, Rs 34.72 Lakh drug money, 6 pistols and more…A major extortion and target killing was averted. The entire ecosystem linked within gangs was unearthed,” the DGP said in another tweet.