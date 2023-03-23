13 booked for attacking excise officials, four held

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 22

The Ferozepur Police have booked 13 persons including three women for allegedly attacking officials of the Excise Department. As per information, a team led by Excise Inspector Inderpal Singh had conducted a raid at Jalal Singh Wala village to nab Jangir Singh, alias Jangi, who had been allegedly involved in brewing of illicit liquor.

As soon as the team reached the village, Simran Bai (wife of the suspect), along with Joginder Singh (son) and a few others, attacked the team with bricks and their vehicles were damaged.

“Besides, Joginder also attacked Senior Constable Dharamjit Singh with a stick and reportedly tore off the uniform of Constable Ravi Inder Singh,” said ASI Balwinder Singh, Investigating Officer. Following the complaint lodged by Dharamjit, the police booked thirteen persons, including Jangir, Joginde and Simran.