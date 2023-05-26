13 cellphones seized in Faridkot Central Jail

Faridkot, May 25
Thirteen mobile phones were seized from the Faridkot Central Jail on Thursday. Earlier, eight mobile phones were seized from jail inmates last Friday.
The mobile phones were recovered days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized Rs 39.60 lakh from the house of a jailed gangster.
The NIA and police believe that the amount recovered from the gangster’s house was extortion money. Harsimrandeep, alias Sema Behbal, a Category-A gangster has been in the jail for the last five years.
On Thursday, the police booked four prisoners after 13 phones and other accessories were recovered from the jail.
In the last one year, over 280 mobile phones have been recovered from the jail.
