13 die of drug 'overdose' in Muktsar in five months

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 26

With 13 people allegedly dying of drug overdose in the past almost five months in the district, anti-drug committees have swung into action.

Recently, anti-drug committee members of Roranwali village caught a youth allegedly carrying 2-gm heroin and handed him over to the police.

“On the basis of the information provided by us, the police have caught some drug peddlers after registering three cases in the past week,” said Ranjit Singh, coordinator, anti-drug committees, Muktsar.

#drug menace #Muktsar