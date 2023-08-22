13 farm leaders in preventive custody in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 21

As many as 13 leaders of 16 farmer unions of North India, led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, were taken into preventive custody across the state today. As a result, protests broke out in different parts of Punjab with farmer unions laying siege near toll plazas in most parts of Doaba and parts of Malwa and Majha.

The police crackdown was launched in order to prevent these 16 farmer unions — which are not part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) — from starting an indefinite protest at Chandigarh from Tuesday.

The call for protests has been given against the Centre for its alleged failure to adequately compensate farmers for losses suffered by them due to the floods that have ravaged North India since July.

They are demanding a special package of Rs 50,000 crore for North India from the Centre for flood-affected farmers. Among other demands raised by the farmers is the raising of the compensation for the death of cattle to Rs 1 lakh, making arrangements for sand mining in their fields to clear silt, compensation for damaged borewells and waiving of loans and interest, among others.

Though the SKM was not a party to the protest planned by these unions, many SKM leaders including Dr Darshan Pal, and other breakaway group of five unions led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, have condemned the “arrest and repression of farmer leaders”.

The police action, however, has not deterred the farmer union leaders and they say that they will march to Chandigarh tomorrow to start their protest. Ramandeep Mann, a prominent farmer leader, said that a large number of farmers would gather at Shambhu barrier on Tuesday morning and begin their protest march to Chandigarh.

Till late last night, negotiations were on between senior officers of Chandigarh and Punjab Police with the leaders led by Sarvan Singh Pandher, which reportedly failed. The official team was led by Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan and Punjab Police ADGP Arpit Shukla. Two officers from Haryana Police were also present at the meeting though the negotiations remained inconclusive.