In a crackdown against unorganised miscreants supplying drugs and narcotics to addicts visiting outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centers and civil hospitals, at least 13 persons were arrested by the police.

The operation was carried out by the CIA wing of Mahorana and various police stations in Malerkotla, Amargarh, and Ahmedgarh subdivisions.

The crackdown was launched after social activists, including office bearers of organizations representing chemists and drugstore owners, raised concerns about the illegal activities of miscreants supplying pharmaceutical preparations used as drugs and narcotics.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the miscreants had been smuggling banned doses of pregabalin 300 mg into the region and supplying them to drug addicts frequenting OOAT centers and civil hospitals. Notably, pregabalin 75 mg, which is permitted for patients with nervous disorders, was supplied legally, allowing some suppliers to evade action.

Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh emphasized the importance of tightening security at healthcare centers and directed SHOs and beat officers to deploy additional personnel to combat the illegal activities.