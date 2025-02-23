DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / 13 held for supplying drugs near hospitals in Malerkotla

13 held for supplying drugs near hospitals in Malerkotla

Crackdown launched after social activists raised concerns about illegal activities of miscreants supplying pharmaceutical preparations used as drugs and narcotics
article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 01:47 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials during an operation against miscreants near civil hospital in Malerkotla.
Advertisement

In a crackdown against unorganised miscreants supplying drugs and narcotics to addicts visiting outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centers and civil hospitals, at least 13 persons were arrested by the police.

The operation was carried out by the CIA wing of Mahorana and various police stations in Malerkotla, Amargarh, and Ahmedgarh subdivisions.

The crackdown was launched after social activists, including office bearers of organizations representing chemists and drugstore owners, raised concerns about the illegal activities of miscreants supplying pharmaceutical preparations used as drugs and narcotics.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the miscreants had been smuggling banned doses of pregabalin 300 mg into the region and supplying them to drug addicts frequenting OOAT centers and civil hospitals. Notably, pregabalin 75 mg, which is permitted for patients with nervous disorders, was supplied legally, allowing some suppliers to evade action.

Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh emphasized the importance of tightening security at healthcare centers and directed SHOs and beat officers to deploy additional personnel to combat the illegal activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper