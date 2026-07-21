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Home / Punjab / 13 held in Moga police station grenade attack

13 held in Moga police station grenade attack

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 08:22 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The police on Monday claimed to have solved the July 8 hand grenade attack on the Moga police station with the arrest of 13 persons, including four women.

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According to police sources, the accused, all residents of the neighbouring Ferozepur district, were allegedly providing logistical and backend support to the terror network. A local court remanded them in five-day police custody. The police have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) alongside sections of the BNS in this case.

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While SSP Satinder Singh Chahal and SP (D) Balkrishan Singla declined to discuss details of the case, police sources revealed that the prime accused, Gagan, alias Kali, allegedly stood outside the Sadar police station and hurled a hand grenade into the complex. He was accompanied and assisted on-site by two co-accused, Rajesh and Shubham.

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The arrested individuals were identified as Gagan, Rajesh, Shubham, Swaran, Gobind, Sagar, Lovepreet, John, Raj Singh, Parveen Kaur, Sarabjit Kaur, Sukhwinder Kaur and Ruth.

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