13 kg narcotics seized near IB

Chandigarh, August 4The BSF seized 13 kg narcotics contained in plastic bottles near the International Border in Ferozepur sector and Sriganganagar on Friday. “BSF troops who were carrying out area-domination patrol near the border fence observed footprints of two persons on the border track near Kalu Arian village,” an officer said.During a thorough search of the area, they found two small bottles wrapped in yellow plastic and filled with contraband suspected to be heroin near the fields adjacent to the village, he added.

