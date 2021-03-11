13 panchayats from Punjab get national awards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The Centre honoured best performing Panchayati Raj Institutions of the country with national awards on Panchayati Raj Day today.

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal congratulated the awardees of the state and said many Panchayati Raj Institutions of the state have been doing exceptionally well in national competitions for the past several years.

Dhaliwal said in the current year, 13 Panchayati Raj Institutions of the state had been conferred with the national award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the national award winning Panchayati Raj Institutions during a function organised in Jammu and Kashmir.