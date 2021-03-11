13 panchayats from Punjab get national awards

Chandigarh, April 24
The Centre honoured best performing Panchayati Raj Institutions of the country with national awards on Panchayati Raj Day today.
Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal congratulated the awardees of the state and said many Panchayati Raj Institutions of the state have been doing exceptionally well in national competitions for the past several years.
Dhaliwal said in the current year, 13 Panchayati Raj Institutions of the state had been conferred with the national award.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the national award winning Panchayati Raj Institutions during a function organised in Jammu and Kashmir.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...