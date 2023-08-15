13 to get state awards from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today at I-Day event

Patiala, August 14
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will confer state awards — during the state-level function on Independence Day at Patiala — on 13 eminent personalities who have contributed immensely in various sectors. Senior Punjab policemen who performed excellently during the past year will also be awarded.
The awardees include Sanvi Sood (Roopnagar), Harjinder Kaur (Patiala district), SDM Khamanon Sanjeev Kumar, Sukhdev Singh (Pathankot), Ekamjot Kaur (Patiala), Major Singh (Tarn Taran), Paramjit Singh VDO Male (Barnala), Salim Muhammad from Goraya (Jalandhar), Gagandeep Kaur science mistress, Government Senior Secondary Smart School Civil Lines (Patiala); Sukhpal Singh science master, Government Senior Secondary School Mauran (Barnala), Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu, Adviser-cum-Principal Director, Civil Military Affairs, Headquarters Western Command; and Santosh Kumar, Commandant, 7th Battalion, NDRF Bibiwala (Bathinda).
Senior Punjab Police personnel will also be honoured during the state-level function. Sandeep Goel, AIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), DSP (AGTF) Bikramjit Singh Brar, inspector Pushvinder Singh, Patiala and constable Navneet Singh, Hoshiarpur, have been selected for the CM’s Rakshak Medal.
For CM’s Medal, 15 policemen have been selected including former SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, AIG Zonal CID Alam Vijay Singh, SP investigation Vishaljit Singh, DSP STF Ludhiana Range Devinder Singh, DSP Operations Sanjeevan Guru, DSP Flying Squad Vigilance Bureau Barinder Singh, DSP Subhash Chander Arora, CIA in charge Mohali inspector Shiv Kumar, intelligence headquarters’ inspector Gurinder Singh, Counter-intelligence Ludhiana’s inspector Suresh Kumar and intelligence headquarters’s sub-inspector Akshaydeep Singh.
