13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250km to meet his favourite Youtuber

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 8

A class 8th student from Patiala cycled over 250 kilometres to meet his favourite Youtuber in New Delhi.

The boy — whose parents had to lodge a complaint of missing with the Patiala police — was found by the Delhi Police on Friday evening.

The boy, missing since October 4, was traced near the residence of his favourite Youtuber Nishchay Malhan running a channel in the name of TriggeredInsaan.

The YouTube channel has over 1.69 crore subscribers.

The boy lives with his grandparents in Patiala while his parents live in Chhattisgarh. The father of the boy is said to be an online tutor on stock markets.

The boy was tracked down from his watch-history on the mobile phone of his grandfather. That was his last watched video, wherein, a guy from Bihar had pedalled to meet Nishcay Malhan.

Seemingly that very video of the fan from Bihar had prompted the boy to do what he did, because the you-tuber had lunch with his fan from Bihar and made a video.

A CCTV video of Shambu Barrier – an interstate toll plaza on Punjab-Haryana border – had shown the boy entering Haryana. The boy safely reached the residence of the Youtuber, however, he (Youtuber) had gone to Dubai.

The police found the boy’s bicycle parked outside the residence of the Youtuber.

Manish Bushan, uncle of the missing boy, who had approached the Youtuber through a microblogging site, tweeted, “We finally found Viresh. Thanks everyone for the help.”

Notably, the Youtuber TriggeredInsaan had tweeted several times to seek the help to find the kid. He has already tweeted after the boy was rescued, “Glad he is safe.”