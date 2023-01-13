Jalandhar: 13 years after riots over Vienna attack, 7 jailed

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 12

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Dharampaul Singla has sentenced seven persons, including Jalandhar Municipal Corporation councillor from Congress Mandeep Kumar Jassal, to five years of imprisonment in a case of violence/riots dating back to May 25, 2009.

Sant Ramanand of Dera Sachkhand Ballan had died in an attack on him while he was on a tour to Vienna. The incident had led to unrest in the Ravidassia community here and violence had then erupted which included incidents of burning of 19 coaches of Jammu Tawi Express which was then passing through Jalandhar.

About 12 police officials had also been injured in the attack. As many as 75 FIRs had been lodged, most of which had been withdrawn as untraced and others had been quashed following government interference

In the specific incident in which sentence has been passed by the Jalandhar court on Friday, Dr Baljit Johal, whose hospital at Rama Mandi had been attacked, and his lawyer Darshan Dayal had taken a tough stand to continue to contest the case. He had alleged that Jassal had led the mob which also included Gulzara Singh, Bal Mukan Billa, Shingara Ram, Rajeshwar, Kishan Pal Mintu and Jagtar Singh, alias Sonu. It was contended that the gadgets in the hospital had been set on fire and cash worth Rs 70,000 had been looted from the counter.

All seven have been convicted under Sections 323, 324, 435, 427, 148, 149 and 395 of the IPC. The court has also directed the accused to pay up compensation of Rs 10,000 to all those who got injured and Rs 35,000 to those whose bikes had got damaged. All seven convicted have been sent to judicial custody.

