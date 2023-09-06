13-yr-old gang-raped at her house, two held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

A 13-year-old girl of Nepal origin was allegedly gang-raped by five youths in New Mahindra Colony here on Monday night. The incident occurred in the wee hours when the victim was sleeping on the first floor of the house.

The police had arrested two of the suspects identified as Billi (24) and Arsh (18), while the remaining three were absconding, said Gurinderbir Singh, ACP (East). The accused were partying in the victim’s nighbouring house.

A case has been registered under Section 376-D of the IPC and under the POCSO Act.

Gurinderbir said the girl and her brother were sleeping on the first floor. The accused, who had consumed liquor, entered the victim’s room from the rooftop and raped her. Her brother, who sells snacks, was in deep sleep.

