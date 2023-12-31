130 cops conduct combing operation at Malerkotla Jail

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, December 30

In a surprise combing and search operation conducted by a team of 130 police personnel at the Sub Jail here on today, no objectionable material was found, according to SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh.

However, the exercise, preceded by a cavalcade of GOs (Gazetted Officers) and NGOs (Non-Gazetted Officers) through the town's markets, may act as a deterrent against hooliganism by mischievous elements on New Year celebrations on Sunday, he hoped.

"Various teams - including an SP and four DSPs, supervised by a GO - searched the premises housing 299 inmates. The aim was to maintain stringent security and order, besides frisking the inmates," said SSP Khakh, who added that the search was conducted according to the Jail Manual protocol.

Khakh said the search teams were advised to look for contrabands, drugs and mobiles, but the operation had to be conducted keeping in view the dignity of inmates and jail personnel.

