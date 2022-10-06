130 new farm fire incidents in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 5

With 130 new farm fire incidents, the number of cases has reached 545. Amritsar with 70 and Tarn Taran with 26 farm fires, led the chart for Wednesday.

Experts have suggested that there could be a dip in stubble-burning incidents after Thursday as rain has been forecast from October 6 onwards across northern India. There will be a spike in activity once the farms get dry, as the window for clearing the fields for the next crop gets narrower.

In 2019, the state had reported 52,991 incidents of fire fires. These increased to 76,590 next year — a rise of 44.5 per cent. In 2021, the number was 71,304 in spite of spending crores of rupees on awareness drives.

Between 2018 and 2021, the state got 76,626 machines under a Central scheme on promotion of agricultural mechanisation for in-situ management of residue. The machinery and awareness drives, however, seemed to have failed to serve the purpose.

The experts said farmers were more likely to burn stubble to make up for the lost time and quickly prepare their fields for the next crop.

Though stubble-burning begins around September 20, such incidents have been low so far. PPCB officials said rather than only monitoring stubble-burning incidents, the area under stubble must be observed. In a majority cases, the number of fires could be more, but the area might be less or vice-versa, they said. “Burning of stubble on more area means more smoke,” an official said.

Dip in cases likely

