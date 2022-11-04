134 'handpicked' staffers regularised in Punjab in 2017-21

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, November 3

Over 100 contractual employees with political connections were illegally regularised in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats between 2017 and 2021.

According to documents available with The Tribune, services of 134 contractual employees were regularised in the rural department silently during the previous Congress government between 2017 and 2021. Most of them were just handpicked and no recruitment criterion was followed while engaging them on contract.

The employees who were regularised included 44 patwaris, 29 clerks, five JCB operators and 56 watchmen peons, tax collectors, data entry operators and gardeners etc.

The scam of the illegal regularisation of these employees started when just before the elections in 2016, the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government brought an Act to regularise the services of 30,000 contractual employees. One of recommendation of the Act was to regularise the employees by forming district-level committees. However, the decision could not clear the legal scrutiny.

But it became a tool for the politicians and officials in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats to regularise the services of their ‘handpicked’ candidates.

They kept on regularising the employees till 2021. Majority of them were regularised by the Block Development and Panchayat Officers. The sources revealed that these contractual workers were regularised on the verbal directions from the top and many were done by the local officials as well.

These employees are now getting full salary scale like other government employees and are eligible for full retirement benefits. Now, the government is planning to sack all illegally regularised employees by giving them a common hearing.

The bigger trouble is for the officials of the department under whose signatures the services were regularised. There are around 70 employees, including BDPOs, DDPOs, Chief Executive Officers of Zila Parishads, Chairmen of Panchayat Samitis, Social Education and Panchayat Officers, who were involved in illegal act of regularising the employees. Recently, the government had terminated the services of two BDPOs, who were found responsible for regularising the services of some of the 134 employees.

All attempts to contact minister for the Rural Development and Panchayats proved futile as he was busy.

