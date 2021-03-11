135 officials arrested for graft in five months: Punjab Government

PTI

Chandigarh, August 21

More than 200 people, including 135 government officials, have been arrested in Punjab during the past five months over alleged “corruption”, according to an official statement issued here on Sunday.

Among the 135 officials arrested by the Vigilance Bureau for accepting illegal gratification, 25 are gazetted officers, the statement said.

The Vigilance Bureau had also nabbed around 80 private individuals, it said.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s war against corruption has met with unprecedented success in only five months since the AAP government came to power in Punjab,” said the statement.

Some of the arrested include a minister in the present AAP government and a former minister of the previous Congress government. A top IAS officer and over 50 police officials are also among those nabbed. As the pace of work in the anti-corruption campaign picked up, in July alone, eight government employees were arrested for accepting bribes in five different cases, it said.