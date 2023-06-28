Rs 138-cr orchard scam: Facing Vigilance heat, beneficiaries start returning ill-gotten money

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, June 27

As the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) is closing in on top functionaries of the Horticulture Department in a multi-crore guava compensation scam, beneficiaries in the case have started returning wrongly received payment on the directions of the court.

Around 110 beneficiaries had received compensation. VB officials suspect the scam to be over Rs 138 crore. A number of beneficiaries had received compensation on the basis of forged documents for the land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in Bakarpur and adjoining villages in connivance with officials of the Horticulture and Revenue Departments between 2016 and 2020.

In 2019, the suspects allegedly prepared a fake girdawari for showing ownership of guava orchards since 2016.

Sources said on the basis of questioning of the Kharar horticulture development officer (HDO), Vaishali, the VB is expected to query senior functionaries in the Horticulture Department.

The VB had found that guidelines on high-density plantation under the National Horticulture Mission were ‘misused’ to provide enhanced relief to beneficiaries. “It is being ascertained as to who allowed the application of the Central guidelines (high-density plantation) in this case. Only 132 plants per acre are assessed usually,” said the sources.

The Central Government guidelines on high density plantation was on assessment of hybrid guava plants per acre.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also sought records of compensation as well as details of bank accounts of all beneficiaries.