14.53-kg heroin worth Rs 70 cr seized in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Sunday recovered 14.53 kg heroin, including 535 gm from the premises of a government school, in three districts across the state. The seized drug is worth over Rs 70 crore.

The seizure comes close on the heels of a 23 kg heroin haul in Amritsar, linked to a smuggling network operated by US-based smuggler Jasmit Singh, alias Lucky, earlier this month. The police arrested Aakash, alias Chotu, with 8 kg heroin from his car after a trap was laid following specific inputs in the Mallanwala area of Ferozepur district, said SSP Bhupinder Singh.

In Tarn Taran district, the police arrested two drug peddlers — Hardeep Singh, alias Deep, and Harjeet Singh, both residents of Thathi Sohal village — and recovered 6 kg heroin from their possession. The two were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers Billa and Shah, who had been sending drug consignments from across the border via drones, said DIG (Ferozepur Range)

Advertisement

Harmanbir Singh Gill. Further, the police and the Border Security Force in a joint operation recovered 535 gm heroin from the premises of Government Senior Secondary School, Chak Wazida, in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district.

Jalalabad DSP Jatinder Singh said a search was launched on the school premises following specific inputs, leading to the recovery of a packet containing the contraband. He said the consignment was apparently dropped by a drone from Pakistan. A case has been registered in this regard.