14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 26

Fourteen drug addicts fled from the government-run drug de-addiction centre here late last night. The addicts allegedly broke the glass gates and also scuffled with security personnel while fleeing. Last week, six addicts had fled from the same centre, but returned later.

6 fled last week Break glass gates, scuffle with security personnel; two return

Last week, six addicts had fled from the centre, but came back later Parents informed The parents of the addicts who fled the centre have been informed. We’ve not kept them forcibly; they had come for treatment voluntarily and are free to leave anytime, but have to submit a written request regarding it. — Dr Arun Bansal, centre in-charge

After being informed by the health authorities, personnel from the Civil Hospital police post reached the spot. Of the 14 addicts who fled, two returned to the centre after some time. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the addicts.

Sources said there was “groupism” among drug addicts undergoing treatment at the centre and they often quarrelled and scuffled with each other. Group rivalry is being cited as one of the reasons behind their fleeing.

Dr Arun Bansal, in-charge of the centre, said, “Fourteen addicts fled after breaking the glass gates. Two of them have come back. We have informed the parents of those who fled from the centre. We have not kept them forcibly; they had come for treatment voluntarily and are free to leave anytime, but have to submit a written request regarding it.”

Dr Bansal said, “We have decided to beef up security at the centre. We are also looking at the possibility of setting up iron gates. A total of 30 addicts are undergoing treatment at the centre from four districts of Malwa.”

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police J Elanchezhian said, “We cannot confine them to the centre and addicts can leave whenever they want, but their treatment is important. If we receive a complaint from the Health Department, we will take action in the matter after a probe.”