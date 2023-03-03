14-day judicial custody for Bathinda (R) MLA

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 2

AAP MLA from Bathinda (Rural) Amit Rattan Kotfatta was today remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a bribery case. He has been sent to the Patiala jail.

The MLA, who was arrested on February 22, had been in the custody of the Vigilance Bureau since then. He was arrested from Rajpura a week after his aide was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau with Rs 4 lakh bribe money from the Bathinda Circuit House.

Coming out of the court, Rattan said he had full faith in the judiciary.

Sources in the Vigilance Bureau said they did not seek the MLA’s further remand as his questioning had already been completed.

The MLA’s lawyer claimed that the bureau was not able to recover anything from his client. He said the bureau also did not find anything incriminating during the scrutiny of the documents seized from the Chandigarh and Patiala residences of the MLA.

On the question of Rattan being sent to the Patiala jail instead of the Bathinda jail, he said he had made an appeal in that regard. The MLA’s life might have been in danger because many notorious gangsters were lodged in the Bathinda jail, he said.

In a complaint lodged by Prithpal Kumar, husband of Ghudda village sarpanch Seema Rani, he had alleged that the MLA had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from him for getting a development grant of Rs 25 lakh released from the BDPO, Sangat.

On February 16, the Vigilance Bureau arrested MLA’s close aide Risham Garg following a complaint by Prithpal Kumar. The complainant claimed that the MLA had told him to hand over Rs 4 lakh to Garg.