14 inmates flee from govt-run drug de-addiction centre in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, September 26

As many as 14 inmates fled from the government-run drug de-addiction centre in Bathinda late night on Sunday. The inmates allegedly broke glasses of different gates and also scuffled with security personnel before fleeing. Notably, last week six inmates had fled from the same centre but had returned later. About 30 inmates are undergoing treatment at the centre from four districts of Malwa.

After being informed by the health department authorities, the police from Civil Hospital police post reached the spot to investigate the matter. Out of total 14 inmates who had fled, two returned to the centre after some time. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining inmates.

Dr Arun Bansal, in-charge of the centre, said, “14 inmates fled after breaking gates, out of which two have come back. We have informed parents of those who have fled from the centre. They even had a scuffle with security personnel before fleeing. We have not kept them forcefully. Rather they come for treatment and stay at the de-addiction centre voluntarily and they are free to leave at anytime but they have to give a written confirmation regarding the same. Why would they want to create ruckus and leave like this while causing damage and resorting to violence?”

Dr Bansal added, “Since this is first major incident where 14 inmates fled from the centre, we have decided to increase security arrangements. Apart from that, we are also discussing the possibility of installing iron gates.”

SSP Bathinda J Elanchezhian said, “We cannot confine them at the centre and inmates can leave whenever they want but yes their treatment is important aspect. If we receive complaint from health department then after probe we can accordingly take action in the matter.”