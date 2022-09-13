14 Mansa farmers acquitted in 3-year-old stubble-burning case

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 12

A court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Bhalla has acquitted 14 farmers in a three-year-old case of alleged stubble-burning in the district.

As per information, in 2019, the Thuthianwali village police post had booked farmers: Desh Raj, Budh Singh, Janak Singh, Binder Singh, Balwinder Sharma, Amrik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Rup Singh, Narinder Singh, Roop Ram, Waryam Singh, Mandar Singh, Bhola Singh and Baljit Singh for allegedly burning stubble near Khiala village under Section 188 of the IPC.

As per the police, it was informed by a local patwari that a fire had broken out at the link road near police lines area. When a team of police personnel reached the spot, they saw more than a dozen farmers burning crop residue. The police personnel then overpowered the farmers and registered a case against them.

BKU (Dakonda) block president from Khiala village Balwinder Sharma said, “After a wait of three years, the court has pronounced its judgment in our favour. We all our satisfied with the verdict.”

Balveer Kaur, the defence counsel, argued in the court that as per orders of the district administration against stubble-burning, the police could not register an FIR under Section 188, IPC, but could have only filed a complaint before a court. After hearing the arguments from both the sides, the court pronounced the judgment in favour of farmers and acquitted them in the case.