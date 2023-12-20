 14 years on, Punjab Vigilance arrests ex-MLA Satwant Mohi in job scam, five more booked : The Tribune India

Saffron party spokesman, late PPSC chief, kin of Congress ex-minister figure in the FIR

A Shutrana former MLA, now in the BJP, was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau today in a 14-year-old corruption case, whose inquiry was completed nine years ago.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

A Shutrana former MLA, now in the BJP, was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau today in a 14-year-old corruption case, whose inquiry was completed nine years ago. Besides, a BJP spokesman, a daughter-in-law of a Congress former minister and two dead persons figured in an FIR lodged by the Vigilance.

Satwant Mohi

A VB spokesperson said former MLA Satwant Mohi was arrested while raids were on to nab other accused for the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 312 medical officers in 2008-09. The Vigilance has asked the police to register cases against some medical officers who allegedly had submitted fake certificates of social service. A major component of the corruption was a provision that special marks would be given for social service for this recruitment.

The spokesperson said a case had been registered on the basis of an inquiry report by a special investigation team (SIT). The accused include late SK Sinha, PPSC chairman, late Brig DS Grewal (retd), Dr Mohi, DS Mahal, Ravinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of former minister Lal Singh, and Anil Sarin, BJP spokesperson.

Explaining the delay in the FIR, the spokesperson said the case had come up for hearing recently in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where the Vigilance had to submit a reply.

He added that the high court had on November 22, 2013, ordered to constitute a SIT to inquire into the matter while disposing of writ petitions challenging the irregularities committed during the recruitment of 312 officers by the PPSC in two lots of 100 and 212 posts.

He further said the SIT comprising two members, MS Baali, Joint Commissioner, CBI (retd) and Suresh Arora, then Director General, Vigilance, submitted its report in 2014 in the court, proving that the selection of doctors in 2008-09 was “full of blatant irregularities”.

The spokesperson said as per the FIR lodged in Patiala, the PPSC had flouted its own rules and arbitrarily changed several procedures to recruit the officers. This subversion of rules was done allegedly to ensure the entry of wards of the rich and powerful in the Punjab Civil Medical Service (PCMS) allegedly in exchange for money.

The report established how the interview criteria were arbitrarily changed. The beneficiaries included son of a retired high court judge, son and daughter-in-law of a retired HC judge, besides kin of lower court judges, politicians and some serving as well as retired bureaucrats and cops.

Mohi was with the Congress and Akali Dal before joining the BJP.

MOs under scanner for fake certificates

The VB has asked the police to register cases against some of the medical officers (MOs) for allegedly submitting fake experience certificates of social service. A major component of the corruption was regarding the provision that special marks would be given for social service for this recruitment.

312 medical officers got job in 2009

  • As many as 312 medical officers were recruited by the PPSC in 2009
  • Irregularities were allegedly committed in the recruitment
  • The high court on November 22, 2013, ordered the constitution of a SIT to inquire into the matter
  • SIT submitted its report in 2014 in the court, proving that the selection of doctors was “full of blatant irregularities”
  • The report established how the interview criteria were arbitrarily changed
  • The beneficiaries included son of a retired high court judge, son and daughter-in-law of a retired HC judge, besides kin of lower court judges, politicians and some serving as well as retired bureaucrats and police officers

