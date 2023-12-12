 14-yr-old held for attack on Sikh man in UK : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  14-yr-old held for attack on Sikh man in UK

14-yr-old held for attack on Sikh man in UK

14-yr-old held for attack on Sikh man in UK

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

London, December 11

The UK police have arrested a 14-year-old boy as part of their investigation of a hate crime, in which a Sikh man in his late 50s sustained injuries after a group of boys attacked him in Slough, south-east England.

The Thames Valley police said the teenager was arrested last week on suspicion of serious bodily harm with intent and had been released on police bail until February 15, 2024. The force stressed that its investigation remains active and renewed its appeal for any information linked to the attack on November 21.

“This is still an active investigation and we are seeking anyone with information to make a report online or by calling 101,” said Detective Constable Holly Baxter, who is based at the Slough police station.

“We have met with representatives from a gurdwara and continue to conduct further patrols in the area and anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed officer or contact us by calling 101 or via our website. We take all reports of hate crime seriously,” she said.

The victim, Inderjit Singh, was walking through Langley Memorial Park when he was approached by a group of boys. One of the offenders tried to grab the victim’s beard and then all the boys circled him, kicking him and pulling him to the ground. Singh sustained three broken ribs as well as swelling and cuts to his hand.

#England #London #Sikhs


