148 Nabha jail inmates test hepatitis-C positive

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 1

During a special screening, as many as 148 inmates of the New District Jail, Nabha, were found infected with hepatitis-C. The viral infection is commonly known as 'Kala Pilia'.

The development has raised alarm bells for both, the Health Department and the jail authorities.

According to health officials, hepatitis-C is caused by a blood-borne virus which affects the liver. It can spread through the use of injectable drugs, unsafe injection practices, unsafe healthcare and transfusion of unscreened blood and blood products.

Currently, there is no vaccine for hepatitis-C.

The jail authorities have already requested the Health Department to begin treatment of the infected inmates at the earliest. Around 800 inmates of the Nabha Jail were tested and 148 have been found infected.

"After such a large number of cases, we have to check the viral load along with some other tests for quantitative analysis," said Dr Divjot Singh, district epidemiologist. He added said they would also check how many affected inmates were already undergoing treatment for the disease.

Dr Manhardeep Kaur said: “First, we will screen of all jails in the state and we have already started with it. After this, we will conduct some baseline tests of the infected inmates and will put them on a 12-week course.”

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney ordered a probe into the spread of the infection in the jail. Patiala Civil Surgeon has been asked to find the reasons of the spread.