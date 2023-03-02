14K cases a year, hepatitis C prevalence highest in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 1

In an alarming revelation, the Centre reported that Punjab witnessed over 55,000 cases of hepatitis C in the past four years, with 14,333 in 2021-22 alone, the highest in the country.

Health officials say hepatitis C is caused by a blood-borne virus which leads to inflammation in liver. It can spread through the use of injectable drugs, unsafe injection practices, unsafe healthcare and transfusion of unscreened blood and blood products.

As per the data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while Punjab reported 14,333 cases in 2021-22, Uttar Pradesh witnessed 13,065 cases and Haryana 6,285 cases. In 2022-23, Punjab is set to surpass all previous figures with 16,136 cases already reported till January.

Asked about the high prevalence of hepatitis C in the state, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said it was a cause of concern and the state government was committed to address the issue on priority. “We will soon launch a programme to ascertain the possible causes of the spread of Hepatitis C. The rise could be due to high number of intravenous drug users,” he said.

Last year, a large number of jail inmates were found infected with the disease. Besides the highest number of cases, Punjab tops the nation in loss of positive cases (to discontinue the treatment). Of 14,333 patients in 2021-22, 4,325 or 30 per cent did not complete the treatment.