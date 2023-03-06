15,000 govt schools to have CCTV cameras

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

The government has decided to install CCTV cameras in schools to ensure the safety of students. The project will cost Rs 26.40 crore.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the funds had already been released to cover 15,584 schools. “Nearly 80 per cent of the schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras. Besides preventing thefts, the move aims at ensuring the safety of students.”

Apart from meeting the basic needs of students, the state had initiated the concept of School of Eminence to provide international-level education to teachers, he said, adding under this initiative, the government recently sent principals to Singapore for training.