15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

PTI

Jalandhar, June 26

Fifteen candidates are left in the fray for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserved Assembly segment in Punjab, said officials on Wednesday.

Of the 16 candidates who had filed their nomination, an Independent candidate, Amit Kumar, withdrew his nomination on the last day of the withdrawal of papers, said the officials.

The remaining 15 candidates in the fray include BJP’s Sheetal Angural, SAD (Amritsar)’s Sarabjit Singh, BSP’s Binder Kumar, AAP’s Mohinderpal Bhagat, Congress’ Surinder Kaur and SAD’s Surjit Kaur.

The bypoll to the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency will be held on July 10 and votes will be counted on July 13.

There are 1,71,482 eligible voters in the assembly constituency. There will be 181 polling booths for the bypoll.

The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator.

Angural, who is now the BJP’s candidate from the constituency, tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the saffron party. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30.