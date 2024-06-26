15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

Jalandhar, June 26
Fifteen candidates are left in the fray for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserved Assembly segment in Punjab, said officials on Wednesday.
Of the 16 candidates who had filed their nomination, an Independent candidate, Amit Kumar, withdrew his nomination on the last day of the withdrawal of papers, said the officials.
The remaining 15 candidates in the fray include BJP’s Sheetal Angural, SAD (Amritsar)’s Sarabjit Singh, BSP’s Binder Kumar, AAP’s Mohinderpal Bhagat, Congress’ Surinder Kaur and SAD’s Surjit Kaur.
The bypoll to the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency will be held on July 10 and votes will be counted on July 13.
There are 1,71,482 eligible voters in the assembly constituency. There will be 181 polling booths for the bypoll.
The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator.
Angural, who is now the BJP’s candidate from the constituency, tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the saffron party. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody
The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday aft...
Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman
Pitroda had resigned from the position in May amid controver...
3 suspected JeM terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
Huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two M4 carbi...
Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal
The committee also asks ‘detractors’ not to play into the ha...
NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker
Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab makes the announcement after the op...