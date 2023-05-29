15 cellphones seized, 3 held

Sangrur, May 28
The Sunam police have arrested three persons and confiscated 15 snatched mobile phones from their possession.
Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police said, “We have arrested Tushar, Sunny and Maunti and confiscated 15 mobile phones that they had snatched from people. Further investigations are on.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott
Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...
Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared
Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...